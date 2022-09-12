Tim McGraw Gushes Over Wife Faith Hill And Daughter Audrey During Concert: ‘My Baby Girl’

Tim McGraw may be on tour, but he still can’t stop thinking about his family while on the road.

On Friday, the 55-year-old country singer performed at the Yaamava’ Theater and gave his wife, Faith Hill, a sweet shout-out three songs into the concert.

“My name is Tim, better known as Faith’s husband, but I’ll take that,” he told the audience after kicking off the show with hits like “How Bad Do You Want it,” “Something Like That,” and “Down On The Farm.”

The Grammy winner then went on to mention the hit show he worked on with Faith, “1883,” where they play husband and wife.

“Sometimes known as James Dutton, without the beard. Which makes me Margarette’s husband, which is still Faith’s husband. So, it works out pretty good for me all the way around,” he said.

Tim and Faith’s love is strong on and off the screen!

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Over The Years View Gallery

The pair have been married since 1996 and share three daughters together—25-year-old Gracie, 24-year-old Maggie and 20-year-old Audrey.

During his concert, the dad of three gave a shoutout to Audrey, who stars in the music video for his song “7500 OBO.”

While performing his hit track, the music video also played in the background and the proud dad couldn’t help but give her a special nod.

“That’s my baby girl,” he said at the beginning of the song while smiling at the crowd.

Later on, during the bridge of the song, he stopped singing again to show his youngest daughter some more love.

“That’s my baby girl,” he said as he turned around to face the screen and stare at Audrey.

Tim’s intimate concert at the Yaamava’ Theater was electric from start to finish and he let fans know that he was going to play all his hits like “Live Like You Were Dying,” “Just To See You Smile,” and “Humble and Kind.”

“We don’t bull s**t on them, we’re going to play music,” he told the crowd.

And even though the country crooner has been making music for almost three decades, he told the audience he has no plans of slowing down yet.

Tim McGraw Through the Years View Gallery

“This makes about 30 years or so that I’ve been playing music. Which means I started when I was 12,” he joked. “Thank you guys for keeping me around for this long and I’ve got news for you, I plan on sticking around a little bit longer if you let me.”

Tim performed for over 2,000 fans Friday night at the Yaamava’ Theater, which opened in April.

“Since partnering with Live Nation this spring, Yaamava’ has been fortunate to welcome leading talent such as Tim McGraw and many others,” Drew Dixon, Vice President of Entertainment at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino said. “Our goal is to appeal to our guests and provide a premium experience for the fans who may be new to Yaamava.’”

Since the theater opened earlier this year, it has allowed fans to experience their favorite artists up close.

“Yaamava’ Theater is unique in that it presents an opportunity to experience iconic acts in an incredibly intimate setting,” Dixon said. “Our venue has a seated capacity of 2,570, creating a true connection between artist and fan.”

-Emely Navarro