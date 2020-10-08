Tory Lanez Charged With Felony Assault In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Tory Lanez has been charged with assaulting a female friend, the Los Angeles district attorney’s office confirmed in a press release.

While Megan Thee Stallion is not identified by name in the release, all of the details surrounding the July 12 incident coincide with her claim that the hip hop artist fired a gun at her while she exited an SUV, causing injuries to her feet which required surgery.

“The rap artist known as Tory Lanez has been charged with assaulting a female friend in the Hollywood Hills earlier this year, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced today,” the release read.

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office charged the 28-year-old with one felony count each of assault with semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He also faces a gun allegation and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury.

If convicted as charged, the rapper could face up to 22 years and 8 months in a state prison. Tory’s arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 13th.

In August, Megan posted a graphic image of her wound on Instagram. In the since-deleted post, the “Savage” rapper wrote, “Lol what I have learned abt majority of the people on social media is y’all like to hear bad news before good news, a lie spreads quicker than the truth, and y’all really be believing all the s**t YALL make up…I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK. Why would I lie abt getting shot?”

Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own. It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized. — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) July 17, 2020

The “WAP” rapper continued her post by calling out critics, writing, “Why are y’all so upset that I don’t wanna be in the bed sad? Why y’all upset that I can walk? I got my stitches out my feet like 2 eeks ago and I was ready to go celebrate WAP going number1…”

Megan said she was hospitalized on the morning of July 12 after police responded to a disturbance, which culminated in gunshots, TMZ reported at the time. Days later, Megan took to Instagram to share her claims about the night’s events, writing in part, “I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me. I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets.”

Megan has previously opened up about how traumatic the incident was for her, posting a tearful video to social media in which she said, “It was super scary, it was just the worst experience of my life. And it’s not funny. I didn’t put my hands on nobody. I didn’t deserve to get shot.”

In her video, Megan condemned people who had been spreading rumors about the incident and thanked fans who had been supportive. She also shared that she was using this experience as a learning lesson about the importance of protecting her energy.

Access Hollywood has reached out to reps for Megan and Tory for comment.

