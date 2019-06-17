Tyrese Hangs With Paul Walker’s Brothers & Their Kids On Father’s Day!

“Fast and Furious” star Tyrese Gibson spent some quality time with his late co-star Paul Walker‘s brothers and their families for Father’s Day!

The 40-year-old actor took to Instagram over the weekend to share photos from the family get-together.

“One of the highlights of my night,” he captioned a photo with Caleb and Cody Walker. “Shout out to my family for life…@codybwalker @caleb_walker_77 my niece and nephew and 2 brothers!”

“Paul Walker we love you bro and miss you every day #HappyFathersDay,” he added in a video of the group enjoying some Hibachi at his home.

The “Baby Boy” star shared more videos from the Father’s Day party, including a nail station for manicures and pedicures, plenty of food, movies and lots of friends and family!

“The Walker’s came out full force #FamilyVibes from here we re-committed ourselves to making sure these angels stay locked in,” he captioned the series of videos.

Tyrese is celebrating his first Father’s Day with his 9-month-old daughter Soraya, whom he shares with his wife Samantha Lee Gibson.

The actor is also father to 10-year-old Shayla, who he had with his ex-wife Norma Mitchell.

“Shayla prayed for a sister for 5 years,” Tyrese said in another Father’s Day Instagram. “Sitting on the couch, crab legs in my stomach, and listening to my 2 angels laugh and giggle y’all don’t even understand!”

Happy Father’s Day to this proud daddy!

