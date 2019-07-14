Why Kylie Jenner Thinks The Jordyn Woods Scandal ‘Needed To Happen’

Five months after her family was shaken by Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods‘ tryst, Kylie Jenner has found the silver lining in it all.

In a sneak preview for this fall’s new season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” the cosmetics mogul revealed that the scandal was actually a positive catalyst for her to reevaluate her life choices.

“So, Jordyn, do you miss her? Like, want to be friends with her?” Khloe Kardashian asked her sister over a glass of wine.

“I think that this whole Jordyn situation needed to happen – for a reason for me, for her, for you, for everybody,” the 21-year-old replied.

For Kylie, the scandal helped her realize how dependent she was on Jordyn.

“She was my security blanket,” she explained. “She lived with me. We did everything together. I just felt like, ‘Oh, I have Jordyn, I don’t need anything else.’ And I feel like there’s a part of me that needed to grow without her.”

“Sometimes people are there for certain reasons at certain times in your life, and then not there for others,” she added.

Kylie’s level-headed answer wowed Khloe, who (understandably) hasn’t always kept her cool amid the same drama.

“I really respect in you that you’re really good at being calm even when you probably do want to scream at someone,” the Good American co-founder said. “I think it’s just because you’re so confident and secure with who you are, which is so wonderful. And it’s such a really inspiring trait that you have.”

“I feel like we’re just all so lucky to have each other, because I feel like a lot of the reason why I am the way I am is because of you guys,” Kylie replied.

“Everything’s supposed to happen for a reason, and I feel like this is the season to filter through the bullshit,” Khloe added. “And only the strong and loyal will survive.”

While the Jordyn chapter of Kylie’s life is closed for now, the businesswoman has found new joy in having a wider circle of girlfriends, including model Sofia Richie and childhood pal Anastasia Karanikolaou.

This weekend, Kylie took Sofia, Stassie and a few other besties on a Kylie Skin summer trip to Turks & Caicos.

