Why Prince Harry Didn’t Wear Military Uniform To Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral

Prince Harry did not wear his military uniform to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on Sept. 19.

Whether Harry would be permitted to wear his military uniform throughout mourning events and the funeral of Queen Elizabeth has been making headlines throughout the week given that the Duke of Sussex was stripped of his military titles when he stepped down as a working member of the royal family in 2020, yet he served two tours in Afghanistan during his time in the British Army.

Instead of his military uniform, Prince Harry, 38, arrived at Westminster Hall on Monday morning in a black suit jacket and gray pinstriped trousers, with his morning coat adorned with his various medals for service.

The Duke of Sussex walked in the procession to and from Westminster Abbey for his grandmother’s funeral alongside Prince William, who wore his Royal Air Force uniform.

The brothers were both permitted by King Charles III to wear their military uniforms on Saturday when they held vigil over their grandmother’s coffin at Westminster Hall. Harry at that time was allowed to wear his Blues and Royals No. 1 dress uniform.

While Harry wasn’t able to wear his military uniform at the Queen’s funeral on Monday, it was a decision that had been previously made public by the palace. The palace announced that military uniforms would only be worn at the funeral by working members of the royal family who hold military rank — and since both the Duke of Sussex and Prince Andrew left royal life, neither fall under that category and were not permitted to wear their uniforms.

Prince Harry served in the military for 10 years and rose to the rank of Captain during that time. He also served two tours in Afghanistan, one in 2008 and another in 2012. In an interview during his second tour of duty, when he served as a helicopter co-pilot and gunner, he revealed how his military career made him feel less like a member of the royal family.

