Will Queen Elizabeth Retire At 95 Next Year? Buckingham Palace Weighs In

Is the Queen stepping back from the throne?

Just weeks after Prince Andrew relinquished his royal duties comes rumors that Queen Elizabeth could be considering retirement.

Following backlash from his bombshell interview with BBC News about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the 93-year-old royal was forced to confront her 59-year-old son, ultimately relieving him of his public duties and removing him from the palace. After news broke of Prince Andrew’s departure, the Queen appeared to put her troubles aside as she carried out a public engagement in typical fashion.

However, her Majesty has sought counsel from her son and heir Prince Charles and grandson Prince William as the scandal snowballed and organizations began to distance themselves from the royal family. This move sparked speculation of the Queen turning the throne over to Charles when she turns 95 in just 18 months.

This theory dates back to fall 2018 in a biography of the Prince of Wales by Robert Jobson, who wrote that in due time the Queen will likely “trigger a period of regency,” thus giving her first son the “full power to reign.”

“One senior aide told me that the Queen has given the matter of her passing hears considerable thought and believes, that, if she is still alive at ninety-five she will consider passing the reign to Charles,” Robert revealed.

However, a spokesperson from Buckingham Palace told multiple news outlets, “There are no plans for any change in arrangements at the age of 95 — or any other age.” Only time will tell!

After Prince Charles, Prince William is next in line to the throne followed by his son Prince George.

— by Marielle Williams