Witney Carson Expecting First Child With Husband Carson McAllister: We Can’t ‘Contain Our Excitement’

Witney Carson is going to be a mom!

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro announced that she and her husband of four years, Carson McAllister, are expecting their first child.

She broke the news with a photo of herself smiling and embracing Carson, a positive pregnancy test and a sonogram in her hand.

“Baby McAllister coming Jan 2021!!!!! We can’t even contain our excitement and joy right now,” she gushed in the photo’s caption. “We found out together with @clearblue, which was so surreal and special! Getting our results in words made this whole thing that much more real!”

“We love this little bean so much already and we can’t wait to start this beautiful chapter in our lives!” she concluded.

Many members of Witney’s “DWTS” family – including pros Jenna Johnson, Sasha Farber and Daniella Karagach – flooded her comment section with their excitement.

Kel Mitchell, who placed second with Witney in the reality show’s 28th season, wrote, “Wow!!!! So awesome!!! Congratulations to you both!!!! Such a blessing!!!!”

Another Season 28 competitor, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, was also bursting with joy over Witney’s baby news. “Omgggg!!!! Congratulations wit!!!!!!! Soo exciting!!!!!” she wrote, adding six heart emojis.

Witney also got a special shoutout form her “DWTS” bestie Lindsay Arnold, who is also pregnant with her first child.

“Come on, we get to be moms together! I am just so excited and so happy for Witney and Carson, and cannot wait for our babies to be besties,” she gushed on her Instagram Story.

Since joining “DWTS” in 2013, Witney’s ballroom colleagues have been a big part of her personal milestones. When she tied the knot with Carson in a romantic ceremony in Salt Lake City in 2016, fellow dancers Jenna, Emma Slater and Brittany Cherry served as bridesmaids, while Lindsay was her maid of honor.

In a selfie video on her Instagram Story, Witney told fans her pregnancy was “the most exciting news of [her and Carson’s] entire lives” and hinted that they’d be documenting every step of their journey on social media.

“We are so excited for this journey, and we’re so excited that you guys get to follow along!” she said.

