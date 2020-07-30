Brie Larson Impresses Fans With Stunning Cover Of Taylor Swift’s ‘The 1’: Watch!

It looks like Brie Larson is as obsessed with “folklore” as the rest of us!

The “Captain Marvel” actress has been delighting fans with her bedroom covers all throughout quarantine. For her latest jam session, she tried her hand at “the 1,” the first track on Taylor Swift’s critically acclaimed new album.

Brie shared an Instagram video of herself strumming an electric guitar and sweetly singing the opening verse and chorus, her impressive pipes on full display.

Fans were wowed by her spot-on rendition and filled her comment section with their reactions.

“And she can sing?! Brie you’re a queen,” one gushed.

“THE SEROTONIN THIS VIDEO GAVE ME THANK U SO MUCH,” another wrote.

Many suggested that she follow it up with other fan-favorite “folklore” tracks. “Now cover Betty,” one commented.

While many were surprised by Brie’s vocal talent, the “Unicorn Store” star actually got her big break in the world of music as a teen singer. She was 15 when she opened for Jesse McCartney on his Beautiful Soul Tour and 16 when she put out her first album, “Finally Out of P.E.”

Brie also showed off her musical chops when she played singer Envy Adams in 2010’s “Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World.”

Over the past year, she’s posted a handful of pop covers, trying out songs from Maggie Rogers, Angel Olsen, Noah Cyrus and more.

Her recent take on Ariana Grande‘s “Be Alright” earned the approval of the “Dangerous Woman” singer herself, who commented on the video, “my ! heart !”

In addition to showing off her singing talent, Brie has also been making headlines for her new YouTube channel. The Marvel heroine has already shared vlogs featuring her Animal Crossing island, her first quarantine workout and her conversation with her #ShareTheMic partner Justina Omokhua.