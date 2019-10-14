Brie Larson Had The Best Reaction To A Couple’s Proposal At Her Meet And Greet: ‘I Am CHANGED’

Brie Larson is forever changed!

The “Captain Marvel” star had a life-altering experience while posing for pictures during her meet and greet at ACE Comic Con Midwest in Rosemont, Illinois, over the weekend.

As she wrapped her arms around two men who’d waited for a photo with her, one abruptly got down on one knee and pulled out a ring box, prompting his boyfriend to cover his face in pure shock.

Brie looked just as surprised as the romantic moment went down. After he said yes, they locked lips right in front of her, and she hilariously photobombed their shot.

“BRIE’S REACTION TO THIS PROPOSAL IS THE MOST WHOLESOME THING,” one fan gushed on Twitter alongside photos of the engagement, which quickly went viral.

“Y’all I was present for a proposal and I am CHANGED,” the Oscar winner wrote in a tweet of her own. “Much love to the happy couple!!!!”

Y’all I was present for a proposal and I am CHANGED. Much love to the happy couple!!!! https://t.co/UMc4WofFja — Brie Larson (@brielarson) October 13, 2019

Brie had other fun moments with fans during her time at ACE Comic Con. On her Instagram Stories, the “Avengers: Endgame” star shared snaps of herself hugging young girls dressed in Captain Marvel costumes, meeting artists who’d painted pictures of her and even wielding a lightsaber with a few Star Wars fans!

[Photos]

“That’s a wrap on @ACEcomiccon,” she wrote in a follow-up tweet. “This was my first ‘con’ and my heart is so full. It was a pleasure to meet all of you. Thank you for sharing your stories, your art, your incredible costumes and fan outfits and for inspiring me. Love you all and see you next time.”

That’s a wrap on @ACEcomiccon 💘This was my first “con” and my heart is so full. It was a pleasure to meet all of you. Thank you for sharing your stories, your art, your incredible costumes and fan outfits and for inspiring me. Love you all and see you next time 🥰✌️ — Brie Larson (@brielarson) October 14, 2019