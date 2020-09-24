Demi Lovato Splits From Max Ehrich 2 Months After Engagement

Demi Lovato has called off her plans to marry Max Ehrich.

The “Give Your Heart A Break” singer and her soap opera star fiancé split two months after their engagement, a source close to Demi tells Access Hollywood.

“It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers,” a source told People.

Despite the split, the exes are said to be on good terms.

“They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together,” the source continued.

The split report came as a shock to fans, as the pop star and actor had been effusive on social media about their whirlwind romance.

They were first linked in March and made their official debut as a couple in Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande’s “Stuck with U” video in May.

In July, Max proposed to Demi on the beach with a dazzling diamond ring. The Disney Channel alum shared their special news on Instagram and wrote a loving note to her then-husband-to-be.

“I knew I loved you the moment I met you,” it read in part. “It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!”

In an interview on “Good Morning America” earlier this month, she gushed, “There has never been a more perfect person to step foot into my life, but such a perfect timing too as well.”

Demi seemed to be making wedding plans as recently as last week. While chatting with PopCrush, she spilled her ideas for a wedding dress.

“I have my image for what I would want it to be, if I got to do a big celebration,” she said. “I don’t want to give it away, but it’s definitely not a white dress.”

Demi and Max’s relationship was not without its ups and downs. Earlier in September, the singer slammed alleged social media posts attributed to Max, which appeared to show him gushing over various other female celebrities, including Selena Gomez.

Demi called the posts “fake” and “doctored,” writing, “It’s really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other. If women have conflict that’s between them NOT YOU. Secondly, don’t y’all have more important s— to write about in 2020??? I challenge any tabloid that dares to type my name to mention Breonna Taylor and the fact that her murderers still haven’t been arrested. WRITE ABOUT THAT.”

“But then I stop and think.. it’s hella rude but damn.. I get it,” she continued. “And I don’t wanna look at what’s really happening in the world either but WE HAVE TO. Yes, it’s easier to tear apart celebrities and their relationships because 2020 sucks and scares the s— out of us all but it’s only gonna stay terrifying until we address it all and WORK ON SOLUTIONS TOGETHER.”

“So while on one hand I understand and have compassion for those who are so horrified at the reality of 2020 that they gotta distract themselves with doctored images in order to not focus on how bad these times are, but on the other hand, if you aren’t 13 years old trying to grasp the reality of right now, put on your adult underpants and write about what actually matters. Please.”