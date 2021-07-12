Diddy, David Beckham Slam Racist Abuse Against England’s Players Following Euro 2020 Loss

Diddy, David Beckham, Naomi Campbell and more stars have taken to social media following the racial abuse that several members of England’s team suffered on social media, after England lost to Italy during Sunday’s Euro 2020 final.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were targeted on social media after they missed penalties in the 3-2 shootout defeat at Wembley Stadium.

And stars around the globe lent their voices to combat the racism. Diddy took to Instagram, posting a photo of the four players, and writing, “We stand with you Kings. Proud of all your efforts on and off the field and we will always support you. Continue to inspire. Love And to the racists… F**K YOU!”

His post earned praise from fellow celebrities, including, soccer great, David Beckham. David shared in the comments, “Proud of our boys @diddy inspiration to our country and to all the young kids they continue to inspire 🔥.”

British model, Naomi Campbell, shared a heart emoji in the comments as well.

Lena Headey also shared her support for the players, writing on her Instagram, “Kings be kings be kings. Beautifully played. Thank you @marcusrashford @sanchooo10 @bukayosaka87 @sterling7 💥❤️💥❤️💥 @england 🙌”

The team’s manager Gareth Southgate described the racism his players suffered as “unforgivable” and “just not what we stand for” during a press conference on Monday.

“For some of them to be abused is unforgivable. Some of it has come from abroad, we have been told this, but some of it is from this country. We have been a beacon of light to bring people together and the national team stands for everybody. We felt the energy and positivity from the fans and I’m incredibly proud of that,” Southgate shared.

Before and during the Euro 2020 tournament, the England players have knelt before each of their matches in a display of unity in the fight against racism and inequality. Their demonstration caused some English fans to become upset and boo at the players.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also condemned the racist abuse.

Rashford took to his own social media to share his thoughts on the Euro 2020 match and his performance, as well as open up about that fated penalty kick.

“I’m Marcus Rashford, 23 year old, black man from Withington and Wythenshawe, South Manchester. If I have nothing else I have that.For all the kind messages, thank you. I’ll be back stronger. We’ll be back stronger,” Rathford shared.