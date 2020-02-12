Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Are Expecting Their First Child Together (Reports)

Congratulations to Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas! The “Game Of Thrones” actress and the Jonas Brothers singer are apparently expecting their first child together, according to a report from Just Jared.

“The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them,” a source close to the couple reportedly told Just Jared. The young couple got married in Las Vegas in 2019 before they hosted a second ceremony a month later in France.

“Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body,” the report continued.

The last photo Sophie posted was of her and Joe kneeling on the ground alongside the caption, “Happiness begins with you, bub,” in a reference to one of her hubby’s recent songs. In the photo, Sophie is dressed in a baggy sweat suit.

And one of the last times the couple was spotted together in public was at the end of January as they left The Ivy Soho in London. Since Sophie was wearing a sweatshirt under an oversized jacket, it’s impossible to tell if she might be hiding a baby bump underneath.

Neither Joe or Sophie has confirmed the news.