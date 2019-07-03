Justin Bieber’s Ex-Choreographer Accuses Him Of ‘Degrading Women’ & Underpayment

Choreographer Emma Portner says she “regrets working under” Justin Bieber’s name.
Amid the Taylor Swift drama brewing between Bieber’s longtime manager Scooter Braun and Tay, 24-year-old Emma took to her Instagram Story to blast the “I Don’t Care” singer for underpaying her while on the “Purpose” World Tour in 2016.
“I gave your universe my naive body, creativity, time and effort. Twice. For content you made millions off of. While I made zilch,” she wrote.
The dancer, who is married to Ellen Page, alleged that Justin barely paid her “minimum wage” for her work.
“I couldn’t afford to eat. I was sweeping studio floors to be able to practice my own craft,” she said.
Emma also called his degrading of women an “abomination.”
The recent controversy involving the “Baby” hitmaker started over the weekend when Taylor publicly bashed Justin’s long-time manager Scooter.
News broke Sunday that Scooter, had acquired the “You Need To Calm Down” singer’s entire music catalog in a $300 million deal.
Taylor said she endured “incessant” and “manipulative bullying” from Scooter throughout her career, which often involved his A-list clients including Justin.
The Drew House founder took to Instagram to defend his manager, saying that the “Reputation” singer’s public post was an unfair attack.
Hey Taylor. First of all i would like to apologize for posting that hurtful instagram post, at the time i thought it was funny but looking back it was distasteful and insensitive.. I have to be honest though it was my caption and post that I screenshoted of scooter and Kanye that said “taylor swift what up” he didnt have anything to do with it and it wasnt even a part of the conversation in all actuality he was the person who told me not to joke like that.. Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you.! As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn’t fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter. Anyway, One thing i know is both scooter and i love you. I feel like the only way to resolve conflict is through communication. So banter back and fourth online i dont believe solves anything. I’m sure Scooter and i would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or or any feelings that need to be addressed. Neither scooter or i have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you. I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone i loves character thats crossing a line..
Other clients of Scooter’s came to his defense, including Sia and Demi Lovato, while Taylor had Halsey, Cara Delevingne, and more in her corner.
Although he was quick to stand by the music mogul, Justin has yet to address Emma Portner’s accusations.
