Justin Bieber’s Ex-Choreographer Accuses Him Of ‘Degrading Women’ & Underpayment

Choreographer Emma Portner says she “regrets working under” Justin Bieber’s name.

Amid the Taylor Swift drama brewing between Bieber’s longtime manager Scooter Braun and Tay, 24-year-old Emma took to her Instagram Story to blast the “I Don’t Care” singer for underpaying her while on the “Purpose” World Tour in 2016.

“I gave your universe my naive body, creativity, time and effort. Twice. For content you made millions off of. While I made zilch,” she wrote.

The dancer, who is married to Ellen Page, alleged that Justin barely paid her “minimum wage” for her work.

“I couldn’t afford to eat. I was sweeping studio floors to be able to practice my own craft,” she said.

Emma also called his degrading of women an “abomination.”

The recent controversy involving the “Baby” hitmaker started over the weekend when Taylor publicly bashed Justin’s long-time manager Scooter.

News broke Sunday that Scooter, had acquired the “You Need To Calm Down” singer’s entire music catalog in a $300 million deal.

Taylor said she endured “incessant” and “manipulative bullying” from Scooter throughout her career, which often involved his A-list clients including Justin.

The Drew House founder took to Instagram to defend his manager, saying that the “Reputation” singer’s public post was an unfair attack.

Other clients of Scooter’s came to his defense, including Sia and Demi Lovato, while Taylor had Halsey, Cara Delevingne, and more in her corner.

Although he was quick to stand by the music mogul, Justin has yet to address Emma Portner’s accusations.