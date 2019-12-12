Kate Middleton Dazzles With New Diamond Ring Paired With Princess Diana’s Tiara At Queen’s Reception

Royal fashion fanatics are going wild over Queen Elizabeth and Princess Kate’s jewels from Wednesday’s Diplomatic Corps Reception at Buckingham Palace. Kate donned a never-before-seen statement diamond ring, while the Queen wore what many believe is an updated version of one of her favorite diamond and emerald necklaces.

Kate’s jeweled finger had social media buzzing as it is a rare sight for the Duchess to wear new or additional rings. Kate is typically pictured wearing only three rings stacked on her left finger: her sapphire engagement ring, her wedding band and an eternity ring.

The new ring appeared to be a large cluster of diamonds, which Kate wore on her ring finger. Fans speculated whether the ring was part of an existing collection, a new addition altogether, or even better—a gift from Prince William to his wife!

The Duchess of Cambridge paired the ring with an Alexander McQueen evening gown. She also donned her new Royal Victorian Order blue and gold sash alongside her Royal Family Order brooch, a Nizam of Hyderabad necklace, dangling earrings and a stunning tiara.

But it wasn’t just a regular tiara—Princess Kate chose the piece in order to pay tribute to Princess Diana, who was gifted the tiara following the wedding to Prince Charles in 1981. The pearl-laden tiara was said to be one of Diana’s favorites, but it had a rich history before the late Princess received it as a gift. The show-stopping piece was created over 100 years ago for Queen Mary and was later worn by Queen Elizabeth II.

Kate herself has taken quite a liking to the piece, and has worn it multiple times before. The Princess was first spotted wearing the historic piece in 2015, and also donned the tiara twice last year at the Dutch State Banquet in October and at the Diplomatic Reception two months later.

Queen Elizabeth also caused a stir with her choice of jewelry. The Queen stepped out in an impressive necklace believed to be from the Greville Emerald Necklace and Earrings set that she has worn before. However, the necklace came with a seemingly new addition—a set of drop emeralds on the bottom.

Could it be that the Queen loved the original so much she had a similar one designed? We may never know!