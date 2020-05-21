Kendall Jenner To Pay $90,000 In Fyre Festival Settlement (Report)

The notorious Fyre Fest scandal may have broken in 2017, but Kendall Jenner may just now be paying up for her role in promoting the festival.

The model has reportedly agreed to pay $90,000 for promoting the festival in an Instagram post, according to Women’s Wear Daily. Kendall had shared a post to Instagram back in 2017 that urged fans to buy tickets to the festival as her brother-in-law Kanye West’s label “G.O.O.D Music Family” was set to headline the event. The post has since been deleted.

Kendall was allegedly paid upwards of $250,000 for the post, the report continued.

The reported settlement comes after the 24-year-old model was included in a 2019 lawsuit from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York which aims to recover money for people who did business with the festival.

The scandalous Fyre Festival, hosted by Fyre Media founder Billy McFarland and rapper Ja Rule, was the ultimate music festival gone-wrong that took place on the Bahamian island of Great Exuma in 2017.

Fyre Fest was also promoted by high-profile influencers including Kendall’s model friends Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski, but the weekend was a total flop after the event experienced issues with security, food, and guest accommodations that resulted in multiple lawsuits.

Billy McFarland is currently serving a six-year prison sentence for defrauding investors of nearly $26 million in connection to the failed festival.