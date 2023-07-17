Lindsay Lohan Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan isn’t just a regular mom – she’s a (new) cool mom!

The “Mean Girls” star has welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with husband Bader Shammas in Dubai. A rep for Lindsay confirmed the news to Access Hollywood on Monday, sharing that the couple named their bundle of joy Luai – an Arabic name which means “shield” or “protector.” Access Hollywood has reached out for confirmation.

“The family is over the moon in love,” Lindsay’s rep shared with Access.

Further details, including an official birth date, were not immediately available.

The newborn’s arrival comes just days after Lindsay shared a peek at his nursery on Instagram, revealing that she co-designed the space with a beach theme in mind.

Lindsay and Bader announced they were expecting in a joint Instagram post in March, posting an image of a baby onesie with the phrase “coming soon” printed on the front and revealing in their caption at the time that they were “blessed and excited.”

The first-time parents have had a lot to celebrate lately!

In addition to enjoying a lavish babymoon in Dubai after confirming that their family is expanding, they also honored their 1-year wedding anniversary on April 9 with a sweet Instagram tribute to their relationship.

And in May, Lindsay shared peeks at her festive baby shower which welcomed guests including Aliana and mom Dina Lohan.

Fans have been thrilled to see the “Falling for Christmas” star thriving, and her loved ones clearly feel the same!

— Erin Biglow