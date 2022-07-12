Mandy Moore, Lizzo, Kaley Cuoco and More Stars React To Emmy Nominations & Snubs

The 2022 Emmy Nominations have just been announced!

Melissa Fumero and J.B. Smoove along with the Television Academy announced the 74th Primetime Emmy nominations to honor the most popular TV shows which everyone has been binging over the past year.

HBO’s “Succession” racked up the most nominations with 25 followed by “Ted Lasso” and “The White Lotus” which each earned 20 noms. Hulu’s “Only Murders In The Building” and “Hacks” each got 17 nominations.

Some of the stars who are being honored with nominations this year reacted to the news but also some of people snubbed are shared their feelings.

Mandy Moore who has been starring on “This Is Us” since 2016 has never won an Emmy for her role and this year will be no different as she was shut out of a nomination. The show earned one nomination for original music and lyrics for a song that was co-written by Mandy’s husband Taylor Goldsmith. She shared her reaction to the news in a Tweet, writing, “So proud of @SiddKhoslaMusic and @dawestheband for their stunning song getting the recognition it deserves. No award can give or take away the legacy of what our show has meant to us and so many. Grateful. But I will take a “Danny” lol. #thisisus”

Kaley Cuoco earned a nom for her role in HBO’s “Flight Attendant” and shared her excitement over the honors on Instagram, writing, “There are no words … thank you @televisionacad for this honor that I do not take lightly .. thank you to my entire flight crew @flightattendantonmax for the flight of a lifetime ✈️ and to share this moment with my ♥️ @tommypelphrey with his own deserved nomination… what a moment and we are so grateful.”

Adrien Brody, who is nominated for Guest Actor in a Drama for “Succession”, “Thank you to the Television Academy for this incredible recognition and to HBO, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick for inviting me to be a part of such meaningful work. I am a huge fan of ‘Succession’ and beyond thrilled to have been included in such an extraordinary show. I’m grateful to share this honor with the brilliant cast and crew of ‘Succession’, and the fantastic writers who shaped the character, making him so fun to play. A special thank you and congratulations to Adam, Jesse, Brian, and Jeremy.”

Lizzo is also reacting to her Emmy nomination for her reality show, “Watch Out For The Big Grrrls.” She wrote on Instagram, “WATCH OUT FOR THE BIG GRRRLS IS EMMY NOMINATED🥹my grrrls🥹 we didn’t do this for awards, we did this for ourselves. For the lives we touched making this… To shake up the industry.. and show the world how BEAUTIFUL AND TALENTED WE AREEEEE! BIG GRRRLS ARE BOOKED, BLESSED AND BUSY 💅🏾💅🏾💅🏾 YOU BETTA WATCH OUT! Thank you @televisionacad we’ll be there with bells on!”

“Squid Game” actor Lee Jung-Jae, earned a nom for the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series reacted to the news, “First, I would like to share my sincere gratitude. It is a tremendous honour to be nominated together with these brilliant actors. I would like to share this honour with the ‘Squid Game’ fans around the world, who showed us endless love and support, and the ‘Squid Game’ team, who worked very hard to make everything possible.”

Quinta Brunson earned an Emmy nom for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series & Outstanding Comedy Series for “Abbott Elementary”, reacted to the exciting news, “What an honour to be nominated by the Television Academy. Creating this show has been the greatest gift and to have it recognized in this way is the dream. It’s a joy we get to share with the amazing people who watched our first season. None of this would be possible without my incredible, supportive EPs Justin Halpern, Randall Einhorn & Patrick Schumacker, our incredible writers room, our insanely talented cast, and the hard-working teams at ABC and WBTV for helping to bring ‘Abbott Elementary’ to life. Lastly, and most importantly, I want to thank teachers. Thanks for being our inspiration.”

Bob Odenkirk who is up for Lead Actor in a Drama Series for “Better Call Saul” released a statement that read, “I am thrilled beyond words for this nomination. Yes, I’ve been nominated in this category before, but this is particularly special because of the intense experience of this final season of ‘Saul’ shooting, the amazing writing as Jimmy/Saul becomes yet ANOTHER iteration of himself, the wonderful work by my castmates, our amazing guest cast, and just the density of feelings in front of camera and behind in a momentous year.”

“I am especially thrilled for my scene partner and friend Rhea Seehorn whose outstanding, wonderful, multi-facted performance is rightly being celebrated. This show is one-of-a-kind and I’ll treasure each of these high points, there have been so many, and I’m thankful for everything.”

Alexandra Daddario, who is nominated for the Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series award for “The White Lotus” said in a statement, “It is such an honour to be nominated for my first Emmy! I just cried so much in front of a bunch of people! Thank you so much to the Television Academy for honouring not only myself, but my fellow cast mates and Mike White. I am so proud of this show and will be forever grateful to have had this opportunity and to work alongside such incredible people and to have been stranded at this resort together.”

The awards ceremony will be broadcasted on Monday, Sept. 12, airing live at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.