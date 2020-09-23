Princess Beatrice Reunites With Wedding Gown At Windsor Castle Exhibit

Princess Beatrice’s wedding gown is being featured at Windsor Castle!

The newlywed wore a face mask and floral gown to visit the exhibit, before it opens to the public on Thursday.

The 32-year-old tied the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a small ceremony after their initial wedding plans had to be changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson borrowed the 1960s’ gown by Norman Hartnell from Queen Elizabeth, who had worn it to several state events, including a movie premiere. Queen Elizabeth wore the gown for three occasions before it was passed on to Princess Beatrice. The first time was during a State dinner at the British Embassy in Rome in 1961, she went on to wear again for the London premiere of “Lawrence of Arabia” in 1962 and in 1966 for the State Opening of Parliament.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 23: HRH Princess Beatrice of York’s wedding dress on display at Windsor Castle on September 23, 2020 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)The exhibit includes Princess Beatrice’s recycled Valentino shoes and a replica of her bridal bouquet. The only part of her wedding day look that’s missing from the display is the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara.

The Queen wore the same tiara when she married Prince Philip in 1947. A source told People, “The Queen saved this grand tiara specifically for Beatrice. It was always reserved for her as they are exceptionally close.”