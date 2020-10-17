Princess Beatrice Speaks Out On Her Wedding Day Details!

Princess Beatrice has finally broken her silence on her wedding day details, taking to Twitter to share how special it was to wear her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth’s dress.

In a rare message on her personal Twitter account, Beatrice thanked the public for their well-wishes and spoke of her joy to be able to wear dress from her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

“It was an honour to wear my grandmother’s beautiful dress on my wedding day, I hope many of you are able to visit the exhibition which is still open at Windsor Castle,” the newlywed wrote on Friday, retweeting the Royal Collection Trust’s tweet.

Princess Beatrice’s wedding dress is currently on display at Windsor Castle, as per royal tradition.

Princess Beatrice also thanked her well-wishers for their support.

“Thank you to everyone who has sent in and tweeted their best wishes for our special day in July. Edo and I are so excited to embark on this new chapter together,” she wrote with a heart emoji.

Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, wed on July 17 at Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge at Windsor in a secret ceremony, attended only by their close family, including Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

The duo had originally planned a much larger royal wedding, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic they had to change their originally planned nuptials. But that didn’t stop them from making their day special.

Beatrice chose a wedding dress with sentimental value! The stunning vintage Norman Hartnell dress was on loan from the Queen who first wore it in 1962 to the London premiere of “Lawrence of Arabia.” At the premiere, the Queen dazzled in the Norman Hartnell number and hobnobbed with Hollywood heavyweight, Peter O’Toole!

Beatrice also donned and the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, which Queen Elizabeth wore to her own wedding to Prince Philip back in 1947!

