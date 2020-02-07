Princess Beatrice’s Wedding Venue Has A Special Connection To Kate Middleton & Prince William

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have picked a date and venue for their upcoming nuptials!

The 31-year-old Princess and her fiancé will be married at the Chapel Royal at St. James’s Palace on May 29, the Royal Family confirmed on Friday.

The wedding of HRH Princess Beatrice of York and

The wedding of HRH Princess Beatrice of York and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will take place on Friday 29 May 2020 at The Chapel Royal, St James's Palace.

“The wedding of HRH Princess Beatrice of York and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will take place on Friday 29 May 2020,” the Palace’s official statement began. “The couple became engaged in Italy in September 2019.”

“Her Majesty The Queen has kindly given permission for the ceremony to take place at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace. The ceremony will be followed by a private reception, given by The Queen, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.”

The Chapel Royal has long held royal events such as christenings, weddings, and other ceremonies. Queen Victoria married Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg at the Chapel in 1840, and in 1893 the then Duke of York and Princess Victoria Mary of Teck—who became King George V and Queen Mary—were wed there as well.

But the Chapel also holds a special connection to more current royals—the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge! Princess Beatrice’s young relatives Prince George and Prince Louis were christened in the Chapel.

Despite the exciting announcement, reports say that Beatrice’s ceremony will be “low key” compared to other royal weddings. Nearly 800 people attended Beatrice’s sister Eugenie’s 2018 wedding, and it was televised on ITV; in contrast, Beatrice’s venue can only hold around 150 guests and there are no plans to publicize the event.

Regardless, we can’t wait to see what the bride chooses to wear on her special day. Now begins the countdown to the wedding!