‘Saved By The Bell’ Creator Sam Bobrick Dead At 87

Sam Bobrick, the man who created the iconic 90s’ sitcom, “Saved By The Bell” has passed away at 87, according to his daughter.

Stefanie Bobrick shared the sad news in a Facebook post writing, “Our dearly beloved Sam Bobrick, extraordinary playwright, husband, father, grandfather, pug father, brother, uncle, friend, mentor, and all around outstanding person passed away peacefully today, October 11, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.”

“He was as hilarious as he was kind and will be missed by all who knew him. Please enjoy the following pics and share a story or memory about Sam if you would like to,” the post continued. She included photos of him and encouraged others to share their memories of her dad.



Sam died Northridge Hospital Medical Center after a stroke, his friend Adam Carl, told The Hollywood Reporter.

The Emmy-nominated writer and playwright also created “The Andy Griffith Show,” “Get Smart” along with more than 40 plays in his career. He received his Emmy nom in 1968 as a writer on “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour.”

In 2011 he was honored by the Mystery Writers of America with an Edgar Award for his play “The Psychic” at age 79.

“Seinfeld” producer George Shapiro wrote a moving tribute for his friend on Twitter.

My treasured, talented, hilarious friend, SAM BOBRICK, just left us, leaving a void in my heart that can never be replaced. Sam won WGA awards for “The Andy Griffith Show” and “Get Smart”, plus Edgar Allan Poe Award for “The Psychic”, wrote Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour”, & more — George Shapiro (@georgeshapiro) October 12, 2019

Bobrick created Disney Channel’s “Good Morning, Miss Bliss” in 1988 which starred Hayley Mills, Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Dustin Diamond. It was cancelled after one season and picked by NBC who renamed it, “Saved By The Bell,” which ran on NBC from 1989-1993. Original cast members Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez are set to star in a reboot on NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, Peacock.

