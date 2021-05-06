The Queen, Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince Charles Wish Archie a Happy 2nd Birthday

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby boy is 2!

Archie received some warm birthday wishes from members of the royal family on Thursday in honor of his special day.

The Queen’s instagram page shared a photo of Harry and Meghan’s first appearance with Archie shortly after announcing his birth.

“Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today,” the post read.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s joined in the birthday celebrations by sharing a photo of the royal family from Archie’s christening.

They captioned the post, writing, “Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today.”

Prince Harry’s father, Prince Charles also shared a photo of him lovingly looking at Archie from the day he was christened. Writing alongside the photo, “Happy birthday to Archie, who turns two today.”

Archie will reportedly have a video call with The Queen and his cousins, a royal expert told Ok! Magazine in the UK.



The 2-year-old royal has been living in California since Fall of 2019 when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated to the United States after stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

His birthday comes just two days after The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that Meghan wrote a children’s book titled “The Bench” about “the special bond between a father and son – as seen through a mother’s eyes. Inspired by her own husband and son,” according to a press release on Archewell.

The book evolved from an intimate gift that she gave Prince Harry back in 2019, “The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born,” Meghan said in the statement.

“That poem became this story. Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens.”

The first-time author, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child also revealed her wishes for the new title, “My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine.”

